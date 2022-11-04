Christina Reisinger, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Reisinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Reisinger, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Reisinger, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Ionia, MI.
Christina Reisinger works at
Locations
Spectrum Health2776 S State Rd, Ionia, MI 48846 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Efficient
About Christina Reisinger, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093019218
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Reisinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Reisinger accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christina Reisinger using Healthline FindCare.
Christina Reisinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Reisinger works at
67 patients have reviewed Christina Reisinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Reisinger.
