Christina Ponzio, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christina Ponzio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Christina Ponzio works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Philadelphia Hematology-oncology
    822 Pine St Ste 2A, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 519-0154
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel
Acne
Botox® Injection
Chemical Peel

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    About Christina Ponzio, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1730513193
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Ponzio, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Ponzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Ponzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Ponzio works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Christina Ponzio’s profile.

    Christina Ponzio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Ponzio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Ponzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Ponzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

