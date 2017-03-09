Christina Martinez, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Martinez, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Martinez, CNM is a Gynecology Nurse Practitioner in University Place, WA. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine.
Christina Martinez works at
Locations
-
1
Univ. Place Medical Clinic7210 40th St W Ste 320, University Place, WA 98466 Directions (253) 274-7503
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Martinez?
Christina Martinez cared for me for my last two pregnancies and she delivered my babies. Christina was a dream come true as a mid-wife. I love her to pieces and would recommend her to my loved ones. Christina always made sure that I was taken care of and she deeply cares about her patients on an emotional level, not only physically. She's just truly wonderful and loving. I trust Christina with my life... that says it all!
About Christina Martinez, CNM
- Gynecology (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982901989
Education & Certifications
- Yale School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Martinez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Martinez works at
6 patients have reviewed Christina Martinez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.