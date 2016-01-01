Dr. Christina Maddaluna, DNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddaluna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Maddaluna, DNP
Overview
Dr. Christina Maddaluna, DNP is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Maddaluna works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1748
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Maddaluna?
About Dr. Christina Maddaluna, DNP
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1992376784
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maddaluna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maddaluna works at
Dr. Maddaluna has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maddaluna.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maddaluna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maddaluna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.