Christina Mach, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Mach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Mach, CRNP
Overview
Christina Mach, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Turnersville, NJ.
Christina Mach works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson Health Washington Township Primary Care188 Fries Mill Rd Ste N3, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Mach?
I had a video conference call with Christina and she was awesome.
About Christina Mach, CRNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1164813770
Education & Certifications
- HELENE FULD SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Mach has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Mach has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Mach works at
52 patients have reviewed Christina Mach. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Mach.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Mach, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Mach appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.