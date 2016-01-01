Christina Lafoon, ACNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Lafoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Lafoon, ACNP
Overview
Christina Lafoon, ACNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Wilmington, NC.
Christina Lafoon works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 507-2980
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Christina Lafoon, ACNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1881120806
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
