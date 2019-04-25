See All Physicians Assistants in Atlanta, GA
Christina Knox, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christina Knox, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Atlanta, GA. 

Christina Knox works at PA Chris Knox LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Highland Personal Health
    920 Ponce De Leon Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA 30306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 815-1957
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christina Knox, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1043488877
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Knox, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Knox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Knox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Knox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Knox works at PA Chris Knox LLC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Christina Knox’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Christina Knox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Knox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Knox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Knox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

