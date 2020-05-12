Christina King has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christina King, CNP
Overview
Christina King, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dayton, OH.
Christina King works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
University Medicine/Pediatrics1 Elizabeth Pl, Dayton, OH 45417 Directions (937) 813-6900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina King?
I think she is the best and staff, THANK You
About Christina King, CNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1891080008
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina King accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina King works at
14 patients have reviewed Christina King. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.