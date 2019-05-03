Christina Kelley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Kelley, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Kelley, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Avon, IN.
Locations
Avon Family Health301 Satori Pkwy Ste 200, Avon, IN 46123 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
Christina Kelley, NP is incredibly kind, a great listener and very thorough. She addressed all of my concerns, made a plan of action and her bedside manner is absolutely wonderful! I am very happy I have chosen Christina Kelly, NP to handle my healthcare needs!
About Christina Kelley, NP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1740623156
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
3 patients have reviewed Christina Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Kelley.
