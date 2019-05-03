See All Nurse Practitioners in Avon, IN
Overview

Christina Kelley, NP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Avon, IN. 

Christina Kelley works at Avon Family Health in Avon, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Avon Family Health
    301 Satori Pkwy Ste 200, Avon, IN 46123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Christina Kelley, NP
About Christina Kelley, NP

  • Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • Female
  • 1740623156
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS
Hospital Affiliations

  • Hendricks Regional Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Kelley, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Kelley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christina Kelley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Christina Kelley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Kelley works at Avon Family Health in Avon, IN. View the full address on Christina Kelley’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Christina Kelley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Kelley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Kelley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Kelley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

