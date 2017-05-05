See All Counselors in Lebanon, TN
Christina Jones, LPC is a Counselor in Lebanon, TN. 

Christina Jones works at Resolution Therapy Associates, PLLC in Lebanon, TN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Resolution Therapy Associates Pllc
    123 N Greenwood St, Lebanon, TN 37087 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 453-9696
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 05, 2017
    She is amazing!! Very compassionate and genuinely cares for her clients. Great with teenagers
    About Christina Jones, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1821273608
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Jones works at Resolution Therapy Associates, PLLC in Lebanon, TN. View the full address on Christina Jones’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Christina Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Jones.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

