Christina Jones has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Jones, LPC
Overview
Christina Jones, LPC is a Counselor in Lebanon, TN.
Christina Jones works at
Locations
Resolution Therapy Associates Pllc123 N Greenwood St, Lebanon, TN 37087 Directions (615) 453-9696
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is amazing!! Very compassionate and genuinely cares for her clients. Great with teenagers
About Christina Jones, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1821273608
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Christina Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Jones.
