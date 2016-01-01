Dr. Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Christina Ingram, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christina Ingram, PHD is a Counselor in Bryan, TX.
Dr. Ingram works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Iris Y. Carrillo Ph.d.4103 S Texas Ave Ste 203, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 361-7907
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ingram?
About Dr. Christina Ingram, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1275076390
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingram works at
Dr. Ingram has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.