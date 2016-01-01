Christina Hannah accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Hannah, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christina Hannah, PA is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM.
Christina Hannah works at
Locations
Pms - Rio Rancho Family Health Center184 Unser Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 896-0928
- Anthem
Ratings & Reviews
About Christina Hannah, PA
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1073089926
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Hannah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Hannah works at
2 patients have reviewed Christina Hannah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Hannah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Hannah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Hannah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.