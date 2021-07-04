Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D is a Health Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Health Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Il.
Dr. Gentile works at
UCLA Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases100 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-1597
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
This is for Dr. Gentille and Dr. Chang. I’ve seen +12 GI physician over the last 4-5 yrs before UCLA. Nothing helped my severe gut problems and I also had intense anxiety attacks. Dr. Chang and Dr. Gentille got me to a healthier place in less than 1 year. I now know how to live with IBS and not fear it. They listened, came up with a plan, and helped me learn to tackle my symptoms with holistic remedies. To Dr. Gentille and Dr. Chang, you are very remarkable and thank you for all you do for the “difficult” patients like me that other doctors give up on.
- Health Psychology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Il
