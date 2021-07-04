See All Psychologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D

Health Psychology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D is a Health Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Health Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Il.

Dr. Gentile works at Champaign Dental Group in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Division of Digestive Diseases
    100 Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 825-1597

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Biofeedback Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gentile?

    Jul 04, 2021
    This is for Dr. Gentille and Dr. Chang. I’ve seen +12 GI physician over the last 4-5 yrs before UCLA. Nothing helped my severe gut problems and I also had intense anxiety attacks. Dr. Chang and Dr. Gentille got me to a healthier place in less than 1 year. I now know how to live with IBS and not fear it. They listened, came up with a plan, and helped me learn to tackle my symptoms with holistic remedies. To Dr. Gentille and Dr. Chang, you are very remarkable and thank you for all you do for the “difficult” patients like me that other doctors give up on.
    To my doctors — Jul 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gentile to family and friends

    Dr. Gentile's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gentile

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Health Psychology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154780161
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • California Pacific Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University, Downers Grove, Il
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gentile works at Champaign Dental Group in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gentile’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Christina Gentile, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.