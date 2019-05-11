See All Family Doctors in Wimauma, FL
Christina Dunn, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Christina Dunn, PA-C

Family Medicine
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christina Dunn, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wimauma, FL. 

Christina Dunn works at TGMG Lois in Wimauma, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGMG Sun City
    16521 S US Highway 301, Wimauma, FL 33598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christina Dunn?

    May 11, 2019
    Christina Dunn has a great attention to detail, very knowgeble, and works very well with kids.
    — May 11, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christina Dunn, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Christina Dunn, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christina Dunn to family and friends

    Christina Dunn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christina Dunn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christina Dunn, PA-C.

    About Christina Dunn, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1235469602
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Dunn, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Dunn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Dunn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christina Dunn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Christina Dunn. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Dunn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Dunn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Dunn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.