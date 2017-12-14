Christina Brose, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Brose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Brose, CNM
Overview
Christina Brose, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC.
Christina Brose works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - SouthPark6324 Fairview Rd Ste 430, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 908-2886
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Christina was the midwife for my sister's birth, not mine. But I was there the whole time and loved the way she worked. She had a calming relaxing presence. Complications arose but Christina took it all in stride, helping my sister to recognize the difference in what she could control and what she couldn't control. She was obviously knowledgeable, with a great tool belt of birth helps.
About Christina Brose, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Brose accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Brose works at
