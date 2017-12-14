See All Nurse Midwives in Charlotte, NC
Christina Brose, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Christina Brose, CNM

Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christina Brose, CNM is a Midwife in Charlotte, NC. 

Christina Brose works at Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - SouthPark
    6324 Fairview Rd Ste 430, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2886
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christina Brose?

    Dec 14, 2017
    Christina was the midwife for my sister's birth, not mine. But I was there the whole time and loved the way she worked. She had a calming relaxing presence. Complications arose but Christina took it all in stride, helping my sister to recognize the difference in what she could control and what she couldn't control. She was obviously knowledgeable, with a great tool belt of birth helps.
    Baltimore, MD — Dec 14, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christina Brose, CNM
    How would you rate your experience with Christina Brose, CNM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christina Brose to family and friends

    Christina Brose's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christina Brose

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christina Brose, CNM.

    About Christina Brose, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1588044911
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Brose, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Brose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Brose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Brose works at Novant Health Providence OB/GYN - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Christina Brose’s profile.

    Christina Brose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Brose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Brose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Brose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.