Dr. Christina Blodgett-Dycus, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Christina Blodgett-Dycus, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Saint Charles, IL. They specialize in Neuropsychology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Northwest Community Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Blodgett-Dycus works at
Thomson Memory Center2560 Foxfield Rd Ste 330, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Directions (847) 469-7537
Thomson Memory Center350 S Northwest Hwy Ste 300, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Thomson Memory Center700 Commerce Dr Ste 500, Oak Brook, IL 60523 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Alliance Counseling Services2300 Barrington Rd Ste 400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Thomson Memory Center1451 Merchant Dr, Algonquin, IL 60102 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Thomson Memory Center500 Lake Cook Rd Ste 350, Deerfield, IL 60015 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Thomson Memory Center939 W North Ave Ste 750, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Thomson Memory Center120 N Northwest Hwy, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 469-7537Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Thomson Memory Center100 Illinois St Ste 200, Saint Charles, IL 60174 Directions (847) 469-7537
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I was expecting a long wait for an appointment, but I got scheduled within days. They even verified my ins, benefits. I was please with treatment during testing and they took time to explain results..
- Neuropsychology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1003092008
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Illinois Institute of Technology
- Arizona State University
