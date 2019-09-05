Christina Bates has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christina Bates, LPC
Overview
Christina Bates, LPC is a Counselor in Tempe, AZ.
Christina Bates works at
Locations
Bates Counseling & Consultation LLC2101 E Broadway Rd Ste 5, Tempe, AZ 85282 Directions (480) 829-9435
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Most knowledgeable counselor I have ever met. Top notch.
About Christina Bates, LPC
- Counseling
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Bates accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Bates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
