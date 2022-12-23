See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Naperville, IL
Christina Bartz, PA

Internal Medicine
5 (30)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christina Bartz, PA is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. 

Christina Bartz works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    1331 W 75th St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 527-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 30 ratings
Patient Ratings (30)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
The appointment went well She was efficient and attentive. Answering all questions
Photo: Christina Bartz, PA
About Christina Bartz, PA

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1104826361
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christina Bartz, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Bartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christina Bartz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Christina Bartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christina Bartz works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. View the full address on Christina Bartz’s profile.

30 patients have reviewed Christina Bartz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Bartz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Bartz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Bartz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

