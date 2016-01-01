Christina Russomanno accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christina Russomanno, NP
Overview
Christina Russomanno, NP is an Adult Health Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Christina Russomanno works at
Locations
-
1
Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions (646) 317-5077Monday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Russomanno?
About Christina Russomanno, NP
- Adult Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982983011
Education & Certifications
- Adelphi University School Of Nursing
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Russomanno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Russomanno works at
Christina Russomanno has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Russomanno.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Russomanno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Russomanno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.