Christina Baden, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Baden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christina Baden, PA-C
Overview
Christina Baden, PA-C is a General Practice Physician Assistant in Saint Petersburg, FL.
Christina Baden works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - St. Petersburg - 900 Carillon Pky900 Carillon Pkwy Ste 404, Saint Petersburg, FL 33716 Directions (727) 349-6854Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christina Baden?
Very thorough with her examination and she explains everything very clearly. Great bedside manor.
About Christina Baden, PA-C
- General Practice (Physician Assistant)
- English
- Female
- 1750895140
Frequently Asked Questions
Christina Baden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christina Baden using Healthline FindCare.
Christina Baden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christina Baden works at
27 patients have reviewed Christina Baden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Baden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Baden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Baden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.