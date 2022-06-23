See All Dermatologists in Skokie, IL
Dermatology
5 (67)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christina Avilina, PA-C is a Dermatologist in Skokie, IL. 

Christina Avilina works at GoldinSkin Dermatology Group in Skokie, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    GoldinSkin Dermatology Group
    4709 Golf Rd Ste 600, Skokie, IL 60076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 797-9718
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Age Spots Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 67 ratings
    Patient Ratings (67)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 23, 2022
    Very good service!
    Scott S. — Jun 23, 2022
    Photo: Christina Avilina, PA-C
    About Christina Avilina, PA-C

    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1316454556
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christina Avilina, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christina Avilina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christina Avilina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christina Avilina works at GoldinSkin Dermatology Group in Skokie, IL. View the full address on Christina Avilina’s profile.

    67 patients have reviewed Christina Avilina. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christina Avilina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christina Avilina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christina Avilina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

