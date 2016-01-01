Dr. Christina Arco, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christina Arco, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christina Arco, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Charleston, WV.
Locations
Christina M. Arco Phd Pllc1013b Oakhurst Dr, Charleston, WV 25314 Directions (304) 720-7591
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Christina Arco, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1073563185
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arco has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Arco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arco.
