Christie Schunemann, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christie Schunemann, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clinton Township, MI.
Christie Schunemann works at
Locations
McLaren Macomb - Clinton Township Family Medicine37399 Garfield Rd Ste 203, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Directions (586) 228-2911
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christie Schunemann?
She really cares about you! I’ve never had a pcp that had personally called me when I’ve had any questions. She has done this on multiple occasions and always listens to your needs. Thank you Christie!
About Christie Schunemann, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1013909001
Frequently Asked Questions
Christie Schunemann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christie Schunemann accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christie Schunemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christie Schunemann works at
4 patients have reviewed Christie Schunemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christie Schunemann.
