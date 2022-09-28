See All Nurse Practitioners in Clinton Township, MI
Christie Schunemann, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christie Schunemann, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Clinton Township, MI. 

Christie Schunemann works at McLaren Macomb-Warren Family & Internal Medicine in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren Macomb - Clinton Township Family Medicine
    37399 Garfield Rd Ste 203, Clinton Township, MI 48036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-2911

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mclaren Macomb
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Christie Schunemann, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013909001
    NPI Number
