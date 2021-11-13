See All Family Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Christie Quigley, CRNP

Family Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christie Quigley, CRNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Christie Quigley works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Family Med Assoc
    33 S 9th St Ste 301, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Nov 13, 2021
I got to say this lady is definitely an Angel!! Through all that is going on in this world today this beautiful woman has been helping me tackle all my issues and took the time to figure them out in a very short time of knowing her, not to mention listens to you very well before making any decisions which is always a plus!! It's people like you that touch us deeply...??
Mrs. Jones — Nov 13, 2021
About Christie Quigley, CRNP

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1144694118
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christie Quigley, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christie Quigley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Christie Quigley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Christie Quigley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christie Quigley works at Jefferson Geriatrics in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Christie Quigley’s profile.

Christie Quigley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christie Quigley.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christie Quigley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christie Quigley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

