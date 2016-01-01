See All Nurse Practitioners in Richmond, VA
Christie Kuna, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA. 

Christie Kuna works at Laburnum Center in Richmond, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Laburnum Center
    4620 S Laburnum Ave, Richmond, VA 23231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 226-2444
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Christie Kuna, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801808506
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christie Kuna has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christie Kuna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christie Kuna works at Laburnum Center in Richmond, VA. View the full address on Christie Kuna’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Christie Kuna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christie Kuna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christie Kuna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christie Kuna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

