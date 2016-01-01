Christie Kratovil has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christie Kratovil, FNP-C
Overview
Christie Kratovil, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Vancouver, WA.
Christie Kratovil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Evergreen Medical Center8614 E Mill Plain Blvd Ste 310, Vancouver, WA 98664 Directions (360) 896-8963
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christie Kratovil?
About Christie Kratovil, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1306155270
Frequently Asked Questions
Christie Kratovil accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christie Kratovil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christie Kratovil works at
2 patients have reviewed Christie Kratovil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christie Kratovil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christie Kratovil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christie Kratovil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.