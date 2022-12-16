See All Nurse Practitioners in Madison, MS
Christie Hull, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christie Hull, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Madison, MS. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mississippi University Of Women's and is affiliated with Merit Health Central, Merit Health River Oaks and Merit Health Woman's Hospital.

Christie Hull works at Merit Health Medical Group in Madison, MS with other offices in Ridgeland, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Merit Health Medical Group
    200 Key Dr, Madison, MS 39110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 605-2085
  2. 2
    Ridgeland Office
    305 HIGHWAY 51, Ridgeland, MS 39157 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (601) 856-9980

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Merit Health Central
  • Merit Health River Oaks
  • Merit Health Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD
Abdominal Pain
Acne
ADHD and-or ADD

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Christie Hull, CFNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215020193
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Mississippi University Of Women's
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
