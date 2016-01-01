See All Nurse Practitioners in Tucson, AZ
Christie Green, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christie Green, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix.

Christie Green works at Community Bridges Inc. in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cbi
    250 S Toole Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 617-5500

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction Chevron Icon
Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Outpatient Addiction Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Christie Green, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982153649
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Phoenix
    Undergraduate School
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
