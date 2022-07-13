See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Christie Domme, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Christie Domme, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Christie Domme works at Duke City Primary Care in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Epoch Behavioral Healthcare
    11501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 814-1333
    Monday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 2:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 10:00am
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Presbyterian Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 13, 2022
    If you need a good, thorough, and compassionate provider, Dr. Domme is definitely for you!! She takes time, she listens and she trusts her patients. I would recommend her to anyone and everyone!!
    Kaitlyn Baca — Jul 13, 2022
    Photo: Christie Domme, FNP
    About Christie Domme, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376142422
    Primary Care
