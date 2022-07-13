Christie Domme has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christie Domme, FNP
Overview
Christie Domme, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM.
Christie Domme works at
Locations
Epoch Behavioral Healthcare11501 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111 Directions (505) 814-1333Monday7:00am - 2:00pmTuesday7:00am - 2:00pmWednesday7:00am - 2:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday7:00am - 10:00am
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
If you need a good, thorough, and compassionate provider, Dr. Domme is definitely for you!! She takes time, she listens and she trusts her patients. I would recommend her to anyone and everyone!!
About Christie Domme, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376142422
Frequently Asked Questions
Christie Domme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christie Domme works at
