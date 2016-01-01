Christiana Zeiss has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christiana Zeiss, FNP
Overview
Christiana Zeiss, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, VA.
Christiana Zeiss works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Virginia Women's Center - Henrico Doctors'7611 Forest Ave Ste 200, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 288-4084
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christiana Zeiss?
About Christiana Zeiss, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1063694354
Frequently Asked Questions
Christiana Zeiss accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christiana Zeiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christiana Zeiss works at
3 patients have reviewed Christiana Zeiss. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christiana Zeiss.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christiana Zeiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christiana Zeiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.