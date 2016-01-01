See All Nurse Practitioners in Oklahoma City, OK
Christiana Williams Icon-share Share Profile

Christiana Williams

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christiana Williams is a Nurse Practitioner in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Christiana Williams works at Providence Family Practice in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Mary Carbonell, NP
Mary Carbonell, NP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Family Practice
    1024 SW 44th St Ste 800, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 702-9050
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christiana Williams?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christiana Williams
    How would you rate your experience with Christiana Williams?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christiana Williams to family and friends

    Christiana Williams' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christiana Williams

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christiana Williams.

    About Christiana Williams

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821155490
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christiana Williams is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christiana Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christiana Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christiana Williams works at Providence Family Practice in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Christiana Williams’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Christiana Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christiana Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christiana Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christiana Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christiana Williams?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.