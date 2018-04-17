Dr. Silva has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christiana Silva, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Christiana Silva, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Alpine, CA.
Dr. Silva works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fusion Care Group A Psychological Professional Corp.2271 Alpine Blvd Ste A, Alpine, CA 91901 Directions (619) 448-1216
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silva?
I called Dr Silva to see about getting an Autism evaluation for my son because she was listed as an approved provider through my insurance. She does not do the evaluations but she went above and beyond to help me find someone who can. She called some of her colleagues to see if they still do them and kept me updated with everything. She is truly an angel and I would not hesitate to see her for any other needs.
About Dr. Christiana Silva, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598955072
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silva works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Silva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.