Dr. Straube has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Straube, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christian Straube, PHD is a Counselor in McHenry, IL.
Dr. Straube works at
Locations
Behavior Modification Clinic Ltd.5435 Bull Valley Rd Ste 106, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 385-5903
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We have been taking our son to Dr. Straube since 2007. He has been so helpful with him. He is available whenever we need him. He even attends our IEP meetings with school.
About Dr. Christian Straube, PHD
- Counseling
- English
- 1396871836
Frequently Asked Questions
