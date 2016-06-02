Dr. Quayle has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Christian Quayle, PHD
Overview
Dr. Christian Quayle, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Mill Creek, WA.
Locations
West Cascade Behavioral Health15418 Main St Unit 301, Mill Creek, WA 98012 Directions (425) 385-3262
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Christian Quayle is very understanding. I was nervous about my first visit because I had never gone to see anyone to talk about my problems before. He listened to what I had to say and explained the things I was unsure of. I was hesitating even going in the first place, but felt comfortable enough with him to continue making appointments. I would definitely recommend Dr. Quayle to anyone especially if you feel nervous or unsure because he genially cares.
About Dr. Christian Quayle, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
