Offers telehealth
Dr. Christian Lemmon, PHD is a Psychologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Lemmon works at
AU Medical Center (Outpatient Psychiatry)997 Saint Sebastian Way Ste EG-3024, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
- Psychology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1295844462
- University of Mississippi
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Lemmon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemmon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemmon.
