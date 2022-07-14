See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Christian Guier, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Guier works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic
    4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 953-0853
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Guier for many years; that alone indicates how much I like him and trust him. Dr. Guier is very personable, takes his time with his patients & is very knowledgeable. I hope to be his patient for many more years!
    Deborah C Parker — Jul 14, 2022
    About Dr. Christian Guier, OD

    • Optometry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700868007
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Christian Guier, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guier works at Mayo Clinic Florida in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guier’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

