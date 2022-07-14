Dr. Christian Guier, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Christian Guier, OD
Dr. Christian Guier, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL.
Mayo Clinic4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 953-0853
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr. Guier for many years; that alone indicates how much I like him and trust him. Dr. Guier is very personable, takes his time with his patients & is very knowledgeable. I hope to be his patient for many more years!
- Optometry
- English
- 1700868007
Dr. Guier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guier accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guier. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.