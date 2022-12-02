Christian Atkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christian Atkins, PA-C
Overview
Christian Atkins, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Miami, FL.
Christian Atkins works at
Locations
Physicians Associates PA10860 SW 88th St, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is an excellent professional, and human being, when he give a diagnosis is true , I really trust in his opinion and I will not change for other one
About Christian Atkins, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1033542444
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Health System
Frequently Asked Questions
Christian Atkins accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christian Atkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christian Atkins speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Christian Atkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christian Atkins.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christian Atkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christian Atkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.