Christian Anderson accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christian Anderson, CPC
Overview
Christian Anderson, CPC is a Counselor in Elko, NV.
Christian Anderson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes Health Services380 Court St, Elko, NV 89801 Directions (915) 779-5600
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christian Anderson?
About Christian Anderson, CPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1053407635
Frequently Asked Questions
Christian Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christian Anderson works at
Christian Anderson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christian Anderson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christian Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christian Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.