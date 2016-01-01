Christia McCann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christia McCann
Overview
Christia McCann is a Physician Assistant in Lakeland, FL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 4120 Us Highway 98 1 Lakeland Sq # N, Lakeland, FL 33809 Directions (863) 853-7822
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christia McCann?
About Christia McCann
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1235528753
Frequently Asked Questions
Christia McCann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christia McCann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christia McCann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christia McCann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.