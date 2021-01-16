Christi Oates, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christi Oates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christi Oates, PMHNP
Overview
Christi Oates, PMHNP is a Psychologist in Hendersonville, NC.
Christi Oates works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building50 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 684-1115
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Christi is a professional who listens to your concerns, with a sincere desire to help with your issues and find resolutions. Highly recommend.
About Christi Oates, PMHNP
- Psychology
- English
- 1417343096
Frequently Asked Questions
Christi Oates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christi Oates accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christi Oates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Christi Oates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christi Oates.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christi Oates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christi Oates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.