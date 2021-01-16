See All Psychologists in Hendersonville, NC
Christi Oates, PMHNP

Psychology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Christi Oates, PMHNP is a Psychologist in Hendersonville, NC. 

Christi Oates works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building
    50 Hospital Dr, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 684-1115
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 16, 2021
    Christi is a professional who listens to your concerns, with a sincere desire to help with your issues and find resolutions. Highly recommend.
    Gail H. — Jan 16, 2021
    Photo: Christi Oates, PMHNP
    About Christi Oates, PMHNP

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1417343096
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christi Oates, PMHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christi Oates is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Christi Oates has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Christi Oates has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christi Oates works at AdventHealth Medical Group Psychiatry at Medical Office Building in Hendersonville, NC. View the full address on Christi Oates’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Christi Oates. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christi Oates.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christi Oates, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christi Oates appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

