Christi Chaffee, MFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
5 (2)
Overview

Christi Chaffee, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Escondido, CA. 

Christi Chaffee works at Psychiatric Centers-San Diego in Escondido, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Escondido Office
    221 W Crest St Ste 102, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 489-4930
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Christi Chaffee, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881641983
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christi Chaffee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christi Chaffee works at Psychiatric Centers-San Diego in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Christi Chaffee’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Christi Chaffee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christi Chaffee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christi Chaffee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christi Chaffee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

