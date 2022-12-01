Christen Shea, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christen Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christen Shea, APRN
Overview
Christen Shea, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA.
Christen Shea works at
Locations
-
1
STHS Express Care Clinic80 Gardenia Dr Ste B, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-4001Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:30pmThursday7:45am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christen Shea?
I was referred to Her through a work health screening to establish primary care. NP Shea was really easy to talk too and she was very thorough. She reviewed all my past records and gave me directional insight on my healthcare and concerns. I will be recommending her to friends and family. Thanks Mrs Shea for your care!!
About Christen Shea, APRN
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1982221438
Frequently Asked Questions
Christen Shea has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christen Shea accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christen Shea has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christen Shea works at
2 patients have reviewed Christen Shea. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christen Shea.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christen Shea, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christen Shea appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.