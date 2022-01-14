See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Christen Russell, OD

Optometry
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Christen Russell, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Russell works at Florida Eye Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicolitz Eye Consultants
    7051 Southpoint Pkwy S Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-2720
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 14, 2022
    Absolutely the finest medical encounter I've ever had. Dr. Russell is so professional, so caring, so down to earth, and more importantly, super knowledgeable. From start to finish their office is well organized, friendly, courteous and helpful. I know my eyes are in good hands with Dr. Russell
    Charlie F — Jan 14, 2022
    About Dr. Christen Russell, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538391032
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Russell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Russell works at Florida Eye Specialists in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Russell’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Russell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Russell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Russell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

