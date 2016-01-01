See All Nurse Practitioners in Plano, TX
Christelle Leiker, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Christelle Leiker, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Christelle Leiker, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plano, TX. 

Christelle Leiker works at Texas Center for Bariatrics & Advanced Surgery in Plano, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
Evelyn Oshoro-Akingbade, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
Zenobia L Newman, FNP-BC
0 (0)
View Profile
Kristan Rhone, WHNP
Kristan Rhone, WHNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Center for Obesity and General Surgery
    6020 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 501-1333
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Christelle Leiker?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Christelle Leiker, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Christelle Leiker, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Christelle Leiker to family and friends

    Christelle Leiker's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Christelle Leiker

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Christelle Leiker, NP.

    About Christelle Leiker, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306119987
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Christelle Leiker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Christelle Leiker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Christelle Leiker works at Texas Center for Bariatrics & Advanced Surgery in Plano, TX. View the full address on Christelle Leiker’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Christelle Leiker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christelle Leiker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christelle Leiker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christelle Leiker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Christelle Leiker, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.