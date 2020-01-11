Christan Martone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Christan Martone, PA-C
Christan Martone, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tampa, FL.
Christan Martone works at
Morsani - General Internal Medicine13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She removed a cancerous lesion from my leg. She was kind, funny and professional.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1609185651
Christan Martone accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christan Martone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Christan Martone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christan Martone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christan Martone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christan Martone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.