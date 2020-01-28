Christa Vermillera, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christa Vermillera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christa Vermillera, MS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christa Vermillera, MS is a Counselor in Rockledge, FL.
Christa Vermillera works at
Locations
-
1
ABC Counseling LLC1802 S Fiske Blvd, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 446-2113
-
2
ABC Counseling LLC7095 Turner Rd, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 446-2113Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christa Vermillera?
My first visit with Christa exceeded my expectations! She was very kind to me and extremely attentive. I felt that she really took the time to listen to me but, also give me excellent feedback as well. She didn’t make me feel like my problems were insignificant. Instead, she made me feel like she genuinely cares about my well being. My session with Christa was the first therapy session that I walked away from feeling like it was useful, unlike my experience with other counselors in the past. Also she has a great sense of humor and the environment is comfortable. When speaking with Christa, it felt more like I was having a conversation with a friend vs. a counselor. She was extremely professional and I would totally recommend Christa to anyone looking for a very kind but, straightforward therapist that will provide you with helpful information you can put into practice for living a healthier life!
About Christa Vermillera, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1184875312
Frequently Asked Questions
Christa Vermillera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Christa Vermillera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christa Vermillera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christa Vermillera works at
4 patients have reviewed Christa Vermillera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christa Vermillera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christa Vermillera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christa Vermillera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.