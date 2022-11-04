Christa Mohr, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christa Mohr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christa Mohr, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Christa Mohr, NP is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Big Rapids, MI.
Christa Mohr works at
Locations
Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital (Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Urology)722 Locust St Ste 2, Big Rapids, MI 49307 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Christa is nice proffesional and makes me feel at ease
About Christa Mohr, NP
- Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1912390592
Education & Certifications
- FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Christa Mohr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Christa Mohr using Healthline FindCare.
Christa Mohr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christa Mohr works at
36 patients have reviewed Christa Mohr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christa Mohr.
