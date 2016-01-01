See All Nurse Midwives in Fargo, ND
Midwifery
5 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Christa Howell, APRN is a Midwife in Fargo, ND. 

Christa Howell works at Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)
    3000 32nd Ave S # 55, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amniotic Fluid Embolism Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Cholestasis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Alcohol Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placental Abruption Chevron Icon
Postpartum Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Toxoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Christa Howell, APRN

    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1083811236
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

