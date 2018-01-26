Overview

Christa Degrazia, WHCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.



Christa Degrazia works at Peak Medical Clinic in Medford, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.