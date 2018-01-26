Christa Degrazia, WHCNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Christa Degrazia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Christa Degrazia, WHCNP
Overview
Christa Degrazia, WHCNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Medford, OR. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University.
Christa Degrazia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Peak Medical Clinic Medford3265 Hillcrest Park Dr, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 494-9355Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LifeWise
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Christa Degrazia?
Christa is the best! I’d been searching for someone to help me with hormone problems for quite some time after my previous provider left the valley! Christa is kind, understanding and very informed on hormone therapy options. I also LOVE the whole office. All the staff are wonderful and the clinic is beautiful!
About Christa Degrazia, WHCNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1013307685
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Oral Roberts U
Frequently Asked Questions
Christa Degrazia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Christa Degrazia accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Christa Degrazia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Christa Degrazia works at
2 patients have reviewed Christa Degrazia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Christa Degrazia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christa Degrazia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christa Degrazia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.