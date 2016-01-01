See All Nurse Practitioners in Dallas, TX
Overview

Christa Bolden, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Dallas, TX. 

Christa Bolden works at MD Kids Pediatrics in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Office
    3201 W Saner Ave, Dallas, TX 75233 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 331-0567

About Christa Bolden, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1235644451
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Christa Bolden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Christa Bolden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Christa Bolden works at MD Kids Pediatrics in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Christa Bolden’s profile.

Christa Bolden has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Christa Bolden.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Christa Bolden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Christa Bolden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

